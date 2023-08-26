Seven people shot in Boston neighborhood Saturday morning

At least seven people have been shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue at around 7:44 a.m.

The shooting happened near today's parade route for Boston's Caribbean Festival.

BREAKING: 7 people hurt in a shooting in Dorchester. Boston Police say arrests have been made. Victims have non life threatening injuries. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/nZsx56gAl0 — Jeff Saperstone (@JeffNBCBoston) August 26, 2023

Authorities say the people who have been shot have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries

Boston Police say arrests have been made and firearms have been recovered.

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn is calling for the second parade to be canceled, according to the Boston Herald.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Police Commissioner Michael Cox will have a press conference at 11:45 a.m. to discuss the incident.