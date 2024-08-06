Serena Williams says she was ‘denied access' to Paris hotel eatery, hotel says it was fully booked

A luxury hotel in Paris has responded after Serena Williams publicly criticized it for refusing service to her and her kids during the 2024 Olympics.

On Monday, the tennis star shared a photo of The Peninsula Hotel with a caption describing her experience.

Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places 🫠 but never with my kids. Always a first. 🙄#Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/lEGJR5WoEn — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 5, 2024

"Yikes @peninsulaparis I've been denied access to rooftop to eat in an empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids," Williams wrote. "Always a first. #Olympic2024."

But the restaurant was quick to respond with an apology and explanation, stating that the rooftop was "indeed fully booked."

"Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight," the hotel said in a reply to Williams' post. "Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L'Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved."

In a follow-up post, the hotel added, "We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again."

A slew of divided comments followed the exchange. Some berated the restaurant for not accommodating the star, while others called on Williams to apologize for her entitlement.

One comment pointed out that the rooftop restaurant did not even take reservations, according to the Peninsula's website.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist was a torch bearer at the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony. Williams was seen cheering on athletes at various events at the Games, including Simone Biles, who led Team USA to win gold in women's gymnastics.

