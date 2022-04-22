Seinfeld Food Truck Giving Away Treats This Weekend

Who’s gonna turn down a Junior Mint?

Few did Friday morning when a Seinfeld food truck rolled into New York City to give away treats featured on the classic sitcom.

And why would they? As Cosmo Kramer once said, “It’s chocolate. It’s peppermint. It’s delicious!”

While many opted for the Junior Mints, other items included Snickers (best eaten with a knife and fork), Ring Dings (bring your own Pepsi), Drake’s Coffee Cake (the full size) and a black and white cookie (look to the cookie!).

The Seinfeld food truck is appearing in New York and Los Angeles this weekend, with future stops on the tour including Chicago (April 29-May 1), Dallas (May 6-8) and San Francisco (May 13-15).

The Seinfeld Food Truck is hitting the road!



Mark your calendar and come on down for some sweet and savory Seinfeldian treats. 😋#SeinfeldFoodTruckTour pic.twitter.com/rD1gkBnZP3 — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) April 14, 2022

The truck is adorned with paintings of classic Seinfeld snacks like pretzels (these pretzels are making me thirsty!), muffin tops (toss the stumps) and a big salad (you had to have the BIG salad!).

Its first stop on Friday in New York was on 42nd Street and 2nd Ave before heading to Union Square Plaza.

If you missed it like Jean-Paul once missed the Olympics, fear not. On Saturday, the truck will be on Broadway in SoHo between Prince and Spring Street between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Its final stop will be Sunday at Bryant Park from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In Los Angeles, the truck will be at The Grove on Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Abbot Kinney on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Irvine Spectrum on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Locations for other cities had not been posted as of Friday afternoon on the social media accounts for Seinfeld, which aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998.

Mike Gavin

Surprisingly not offered on the truck’s menu: an éclair out of the trash, a marble rye hanging from the end of a fishing pole, or soup.

So, unfortunately … no soup for you!