See: Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Share Special Moment at US Open

It was a scene straight out of a tennis fan’s mad libs – Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams casually embracing on the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal seemed to be wrapping up a workout when Williams and her team walked by, a moment that called for acknowledgement from the contemporaries.

For context, this was a meeting between two of the sport’s most decorated athletes on one of the most iconic tennis courts in the world. Think Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus connecting on the links at St Andrews.

Nadal and Williams each hold the Open Era record for most singles championships in their respective categories at 22 and 23.

The US Open is likely the last tournament to feature these two legends.

Williams, 40, recently announced her imminent retirement. Nadal, on the other hand, is 36 and by all accounts has every intention to keep playing. The Spaniard won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this season and remains in competitive form.

Among Williams' team was Australian Rennae Stubbs, a former world No. 1 herself. Stubbs is rumored to be helping coach Williams in what could be her swan song.

The US Open begins Aug. 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.