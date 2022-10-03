Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers continued, and even worsened in some places. It is clear that the road to recovery from this massive storm will be long and painful in some of the hardest-hit areas.

The remnants of Ian persist. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday, and officials warned of the potential for severe flooding along its coast, beginning overnight Monday.

At least 87 people have been confirmed dead: 83 in Florida, and four in North Carolina, according to NBC News.

All images courtesy of 2022 Maxar Technologies.

More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida’s emergency management agency.

Rescue missions are ongoing, especially to Florida's barrier islands, which were cut off from the mainland when storm surges destroyed causeways and bridges.

Coast Guard, municipal and private crews have been using helicopters, boats and even jetskis to evacuate people over the past several days.

There are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 840,000 reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 1.8 million accounts across the state.