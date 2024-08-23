An 80-year-old great-grandmother who was a Seattle neighborhood dog walker was killed Tuesday morning in a carjacking, police said. She had been struggling to defend several dogs.

Just before 10 a.m., dog walker Ruth Dalton had been in her car in the Madison Valley neighborhood when a man jumped into the passenger side. He tried to push her out, but Dalton fought back. The car rolled onto a grassy area during the struggle, the Seattle Police Department said at a press conference Wednesday.

Bystanders and nearby drivers tried to intervene. A man approached the vehicle but backed away when the suspect pulled out a knife, according to Deputy Chief Eric Barden. When the man returned with a bat or stick, the suspect had already forced Dalton out and driven off, hitting two parked vehicles and Dalton in the process.

When officers arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on Dalton, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Barden said the attack was random and that Dalton was "well-loved" by the community.

"This is a tragic and horrific incident," Barden said. “[Dalton was] participating vibrantly in her community ... that was snatched from her and from her family and her friends and the community by virtue of this senseless violence.”

At least two dogs were in the vehicle at the time of the carjacking and when the suspect drove off, with one belonging to Dalton.

Around 3 p.m. that day, Seattle Animal Control officers responded to a report that someone was hurting a dog in Brighton Playfield, about five miles from the carjacking, police said.

They found Dalton's dog stabbed to death in a recycling bin, according to the Seattle Police Department blotter. The stolen car was found nearby.

The suspect was later identified as Jahmed K. Haynes, 48, who was arrested by a SWAT team near his residence Wednesday morning. Police had found him based on a fingerprint on Dalton's phone. At the time of arrest, Haynes was found with a bloody knife and keys to Dalton's vehicle.

Barnes said Haynes has eight prior criminal convictions and a "history of mental health concerns." He is now in custody at King County Jail and faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree animal cruelty.