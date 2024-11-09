Seattle

Man arrested after 9 people are stabbed over 2 days in Seattle

“This incident was apparently one individual over a 38-hour period of time committing random assaults,” Deputy Chief Eric Barden said.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of random stabbings over two days in Seattle, in which nine people were injured -- five of them on Friday afternoon, police said.

“This incident was apparently one individual over a 38-hour period of time committing random assaults,” Deputy Chief Eric Barden said at the scene Friday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The stabbings on Friday afternoon took place in a roughly four-block area in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Witnesses reported a description of the suspect and officers found him nearby and took him into custody without incident, police said. A weapon was found near the person who was arrested, and a knife was lodged in one of the victims, police said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one victim was treated at the scene and released.

A Harborview spokesperson confirmed four victims were at the hospital and said all were in critical condition.

Five other people were stabbed in separate incidents in the same area starting early Thursday.

U.S. & World

Menendez Brothers 14 mins ago

Menendez supporters say brothers should go free — but prosecutors who tried them believe they got what they deserved

Donald Trump 52 mins ago

Elon Musk briefly joins Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“It is my understanding that everyone is alive,” Barden said of the victims.

Police said the 10th stabbing involved a robbery and it was not clear that it was connected to the random attacks.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Seattle
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us