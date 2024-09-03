1 dead, 2 people missing after boat crash in Connecticut

One person has died after a boat crash in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Monday night, two others are missing and five people are in the hospital. The search for the missing boaters was suspended overnight and will resume Tuesday morning.

A 31-foot motorboat carrying nine people struck a jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut River around 9:15 p.m. Monday while returning from Block Island, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police.

One person has died after a boat crash in Old Saybrook Monday night, two others are missing and five people are in the hospital.

Several 911 calls came in about the crash and rescue crews found the boat half submerged and significantly damaged.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

One man was found dead in the vessel and six people were taken to the hospital, according to DEEP. The boat operator is in critical condition, Captain Keith Williams, of Connecticut Environmental Police, said Tuesday morning.

He said he believes one person has been released from the hospital. The extent of the injuries the others sustained has not been released.

Two people are still missing.

Williams said Tuesday morning that the tide was coming in when the boat crashed.

Multiple agencies, including police and fire crews from several nearby towns, the State Police Dive Unit, and a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard station on Cape Cod were searching and the search was suspended overnight.

It resumed Tuesday morning and Williams said crews remain in search and recovery mode.