Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' lawyer steps down ahead of sex trafficking case

An attorney representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in his sex trafficking case announced that he is stepping down as counsel.

Anthony Ricco filed a motion Thursday in a New York City court, saying "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs."

Ricco did not give an explanation but said it would not affect Combs' May 5 federal trial date. Ricco, who was retained by Combs in September, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Without violating any aspect of the attorney/client privilege, or otherwise providing any details whatsoever on the grounds supporting the application, the government has been notified of the filing of the motion to withdraw as counsel," the filing states. "The government takes no position on the motion seeking withdrawal of counsel for Sean Combs."

Combs has five other attorneys on his team.

The embattled music mogul, 55, pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s been in federal custody since Sept. 16 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Combs has been hit with more than 30 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct over the decades. A federal indictment alleged Combs orchestrated and recorded coerced sex acts during gatherings known as "freak offs." He has denied all allegations.

If convicted, Combs faces life in prison.

