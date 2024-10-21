Sean ‘Diddy' Combs accused of sexual assault and rape in new civil suits

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a wave of new sexual assault and rape accusations.

NBC News has obtained five new civil lawsuits filed Sunday in the Southern District of New York by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee. The suits do not name any of the plaintiffs.

The five suits include allegations Combs sexually assaulted or raped the plaintiffs in separate incidents from 2000 to 2022. Two of the plaintiffs are men and three are women, including a woman who alleged Combs raped her when she was 13 years old, according to the suits.

Combs is also accused of drugging one of the men and the three women, according to the suits.

Buzbee told NBC News he plans to file a total of seven suits Sunday night.

“We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done,” Buzbee said in a statement Sunday. “We expect to be filing cases weekly naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings.”

Combs’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Buzbee filed six other suits against Combs last Monday.

Combs, via his attorneys, denied all of the accusations in a statement last week.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” the statement said. “In court, the truth will prevail that Mr. Combs has never sexually assault anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. His criminal trial has been set to start May 5.

Federal prosecutors said at a hearing this month that they are going through data on over 90 devices belonging to Combs that were seized at his properties in raids this year and when he was arrested in New York.

Combs’ legal team filed a motion Tuesday requesting that his accusers in the federal sex trafficking case be publicly identified so he can prepare a proper defense.

Combs continues to fight his bail denial, with his attorneys recently having filed an appeal in New York’s federal appeals court.

In the months since his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura filed a lawsuit against him — which was immediately settled — several people have sued Combs, including Dawn Richard, a former member of the girl group Danity Kane, who alleged that Combs groped, assaulted and imprisoned her and threatened her life.

Combs has denied all the allegations against him.

Dan Mangan, CNBC contributed.

