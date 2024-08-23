The sea lions have invaded, and they're taking back their turf.

A crowd of sea lions took over San Carlos Beach in Monterey, California, covering the strip of sand and forcing the city to close the beach indefinitely on Monday. Sea otter moms and pups have also been spotted, according to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

San Carlos Beach is popular with scuba divers.

"Decided to dive McAbee today, thinking we'd be the only divers on the beach," Rik Sagar posted to the "Monterey Bay Area Scuba Divers Open" Facebook group. "Guess the sea lions didn't want me to be lonely."

The government has put up barricades and roped off access points, asking divers to enter San Carlos beach from the northwest side to "prevent interactions with the sea lions."

“We want residents and visitors to be safe while visiting the coastline, and remind you to enjoy and watch the sea lions from a distance of at least 50 yards,” the City of Monterey said in a Facebook post. “Please remember, we humans are sharing this space with other species.”

The city cited the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which was passed in 1972 and prohibits people from changing the behavior of sea lions. This means that approaching too closely or causing the sea lion to flee would be a violation that could result in a large fine or jail time. Curious residents are still going as close as they can to observe the natural phenomenon.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images A couple sit and enjoy as hundreds of sea lions invaded San Carlos Beach in Monterey, California, United States on August 20, 2024.

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary marine biologist Lisa Uttal said the seals may have chosen San Carlos beach for its diverse food supply, according to NBC News. She said virtually all the sea lions were male, and that they may remain on the beach for three to four weeks.

This is not the first time sea lions have pushed humans out. In July, the creatures chased people out of La Jolla Cove; last year, they did the same. In December, they claimed Silver Strand Beach in Oxnard by the hundreds.

"Please, please let these beautiful, cacophonous, naturally-perfumed creatures do their thing," Suzanne Frey posted to the Facebook group, "and you do yours elsewhere."