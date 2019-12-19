Suspect, 2 Others Dead After Shooting at RI Retirement Facility

Watch a news conference from police above at 2:30 p.m.

Three people are dead and a fourth person is injured following a shooting in Westerly, Rhode Island, Thursday, WJAR reported.

Law enforcement sources told WJAR that the shooter and two victims are dead, and a fourth person was injured.

State and local police responded to Cross Street for the incident, WJAR said. Westerly Public Schools said all schools were under lockdown until further notice and preschool dismissals were delayed.

The names of the people who were shot have not been released. At least one was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, WJAR said.

Westerly Hospital's emergency room was also under a lockdown, WJAR reported.

Further details were not immediately available.