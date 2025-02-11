A debate has been raging about the look and style of Crocs shoes since they were first introduced in 2002, but now some schools are banning them as a safety hazard.

At Bessemer City High School in Alabama, Principal Stoney Pritchett has declared that school is a no-Croc zone.

"It’s actually a safety hazard," he said. "Man, they can twist the twist the knees, twist, twist the ankles, things like that." Wearing Crocs at this high school can land kids an in-school suspension.

The anti-Crocs movement has been gaining momentum. Dozens of schools in at least 20 states are explicitly banning Crocs in their dress codes.

TODAY's Brian Cheung spoke with several students who wore Crocs in defiance of the policy — and had to suffer the consequences. The students argued that their Crocs are just as safe as other shoes. But Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a podiatrist, disagrees.

"Crocs can easily get caught in equipment, causing the child to fall or injure their foot or rip a toenail off. Things I see in the office on a daily basis," she explained.

She did, however, note that there is a time and place for Crocs. Even though you probably shouldn't run in them, they can be easily worn in moderation and even make a great recovery shoe after workouts.

A Crocs spokesperson called the schools' bans "unfortunate" but noted that sales have been unaffected. They added, “Classic Clog is a comfortable, casual shoe that is appropriate for everyday wear. We are not, nor do we market ourselves as, a specialty or performance brand.”

Even so, Principal Pritchett will continue to enforce his anti-Crocs policy. "It’s a safety hazard," he said. "I mean, things happen."

