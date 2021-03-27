Scholastic Pulls Popular Children's Book From ‘Captain Underpants' Author

Scholastic has made the decision to pull Dav Pilkey’s 2010 graphic novel “The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future” due to its perpetuation of "passive racism."

In a statement released by Scholastic, the publishing company stated that it stopped the distribution of the title.

“On Monday, March 22, 2021, with the full support of Dav Pilkey, Scholastic halted distribution of the 2010 book 'The Adventures of Ook and Gluk.' Together, we recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism," the company said in the statement.

“We are deeply sorry for this serious mistake. Scholastic has removed the book from our websites, stopped fulfillment of any orders (domestically or abroad), contacted our retail partners to explain why this book is no longer available, and sought a return of all inventory. We will take steps to inform schools and libraries who may still have this title in circulation of our decision to withdraw it from publication.”

