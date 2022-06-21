Schiff to Dig Into ‘Intimate Role' of Mark Meadows to Pressure State Officials

“We will show...what the president’s role was in trying to get states to name alternate slates of electors, how that scheme depended initially on hopes that the legislatures would reconvene and bless it,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Schiff, who will lead much of Tuesday's session, said the hearing will also dig into the “intimate role” the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had in the plot to pressure Georgia state legislators and elections officials.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was to testify in the hearing about President Trump's phone call asking him to "find 11,780" votes that could flip the state to prevent Biden’s election victory.

Trump defended himself Tuesday on social media, describing his phone call to Raffensperger as “perfect,” similar to the way he described his 2020 call with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy that resulted in his first impeachment.

Raffensperger, Georgia's top election official, rebuffed Trump's request that he “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state — a request caught on tape during a phone call days before the Jan. 6 attack.

