Baby Kidnapped From San Jose, Calif., Home as Grandmother Was Unloading Groceries

San Jose police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who they say took a 3-month-old baby from a home Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect entered an apartment on the 1000 block of Elm Street and took the baby as the child's grandmother was unloading groceries.

"Right now, we have every available resource not only out in the field but here at the police department working this case," San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

The kidnapping was reported just after 1 p.m. by the baby's grandmother, Camarillo said.

The grandmother told police she came home with the baby after grocery shopping. The grandmother took the baby inside the apartment and then went back outside to unload groceries.

"In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby," Camarillo said.

The baby's mother was at work when the incident occurred, Camarillo said. She is working with police as they investigate.

The baby's father is incarcerated and is "out of the picture," Camarillo said. Police plan to talk to him soon.

Police released surveillance footage showing the suspect walking down a sidewalk carrying a baby carrier.

The family does not recognize the suspect, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a male wearing black pants and a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat and a black face mask. They said he has short hair.

The baby is wearing a white, long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it, police said.

“If you have this baby, please get this baby back to its mother," said Camarillo. "We can deal with consequences after. Anybody who is a mother or father, you don’t love anything more than you love your child. This mother right now is going through a very, very bad time.”

Family members have gathered outside the residence searching for updates. A man who identified himself as the baby's uncle told NBC Bay Area they feel helpless because they do not have any more information about the kidnapping.

The FBI is assisting San Jose police with the investigation.

Anyone who spots the suspect or the baby is asked to call 408-277-4166 or 911.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

