Earthquakes
Live updates: Preliminary 5.2 earthquake strikes east of San Diego

A preliminary earthquake of 5.2 was recorded 4 kilometers or 2.5 miles just south of Julian, according to the United States Geological Survey.

By Christina Bravo and Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

What to Know

  • The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary 5.2 earthquake centered east of San Diego in Julian.
  • The earthquake hit about 10:10 a.m. with a depth of about 8 miles.
  • People from Tijuana, Mexico, to Los Angeles County felt the earthquake.
  • As of 10:30 a.m., USGS had reported seven small aftershocks.
  • The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said they had not received any reports of damage so far.
  • The earthquake affected transportation services.

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in eastern San Diego County was felt across the Southern California region on Monday. Follow live updates below.

Earthquakes
