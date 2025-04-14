Live updates: Preliminary 5.2 earthquake strikes east of San Diego

What to Know
- The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary 5.2 earthquake centered east of San Diego in Julian.
- The earthquake hit about 10:10 a.m. with a depth of about 8 miles.
- People from Tijuana, Mexico, to Los Angeles County felt the earthquake.
- As of 10:30 a.m., USGS had reported seven small aftershocks.
- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said they had not received any reports of damage so far.
- The earthquake affected transportation services.
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in eastern San Diego County was felt across the Southern California region on Monday. Follow live updates below.