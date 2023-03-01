Salesforce Shares Jump 13% After Software Company Issues Full-Year Forecast That Beat Estimates

Salesforce beat expectations across the board.

It's expanding its share buyback program after introducing it last year.

The cloud software company announced layoffs during the quarter as activists push it to become more profitable.

Salesforce shares soared 14% in extended trading on Wednesday after the cloud software maker beat Wall Street estimates on profit and issued a better-than-expected forecast.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: $1.68 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.36 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$1.68 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.36 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.38 billion, vs. $7.99 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Salesforce's revenue grew 14% year over year in the quarter, which ended on Jan. 31, according to a statement. The company reported a loss of $98 million, compared with a loss of $28 million in the year-ago quarter.

Profitability has become a higher priority at Salesforce, which in recent months has been getting pressured by an influx of activist investors, including Third Point, Elliott Management and Starboard Value. The company announced the addition of ValueAct Capital CEO Mason Morfit to its board.

In January Marc Benioff, Salesforce's co-founder and CEO, said the company would cut 10% of its workforce, representing over 7,000 people. At the end of the quarter Bret Taylor, who ran Salesforce as co-CEO alongside Benioff, stepped down.

For the fiscal first quarter, the company called for adjusted earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.61 per share and revenue of $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had been looking for $1.32 in adjusted earnings per share and $8.05 billion in revenue.

Salesforce sees adjusted earnings per share for the full year of $7.12 to $7.14 and revenue of $34.5 billion to $34.7 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $5.84 in adjusted earnings per share and $34.03 billion in revenue.

The company said it was expanding its share buyback program to $20 billion after announcing its first repurchasing commitment, with up to $10 billion allocated for that purpose, in August.

Salesforce shares have risen 26% so far this year, excluding Wednesday's after-hours move, outperforming the S&P 500 index, which has gained 3% over the same period.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

