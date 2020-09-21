Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Lie in State Friday After Public Viewing at Supreme Court

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday under the portico at the top of the iconic steps in front of the building

The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. under the portico at the top of the iconic steps in front of the building.

A private ceremony will take place at the court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

House Speaker Nancy Pelsosi announced that Ginsburg will lie in state in the Capitol's Statuary Hall on Friday. That ceremony will be open only to invited guests, Pelosi said.

Ginsburg will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery in a private service, the court said.

The justice died Friday at age 87.

Congress made similar arrangements for a public viewing outside the Capitol after Rep. John Lewis’ death in July.

