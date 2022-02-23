Russia's Military Ready to Invade Ukraine, US Official Warns

Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said.

Russia is "as ready as they can be" and has "about 80 percent in forward positions ready to go," the official said. Their troops range from about 3 miles to 30 miles (5 kilometers to 50 kilometers) from the border. Russia also has more than 10 landing ships in the Black Sea with troops on board.

