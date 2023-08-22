Rudy Giuliani lands in Atlanta to surrender to authorities on 2020 election indictment charges

Rudy Giuliani, who served as a personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, traveled to Atlanta on Wednesday to turn himself in at a jail in Fulton County on charges related to the racketeering case against him and more than a dozen other allies for their alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Two sources familiar with the matter say the former New York City mayor was seeking local counsel in Atlanta to assist him in the case. Those sources say Giuliani had reached out to associates like Tim Parlatore and Bernie Kerik for assistance in finding an Atlanta-based lawyer.

New York-based attorney John Esposito of the law firm Aidala, Bertuna and Kamins was traveling to Atlanta with Giuliani to handle his bail and surrender, according to NBC News.

Giuliani spoke to reporters outside his New York City residence Wednesday morning, before leaving for Atlanta and said he is "fighting for justice."

"I'm going to Georgia and I'm feeling very very good about it because I feel like I'm defending the rights of all Americans as I did so many times as a United States Attorney," Giuliani said. "People like to say I'm different, I'm the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia, that made New York City the safest city in America, reduced crime more than any mayor in the history of any city, anywhere."

Giuliani said he does not know if he will enter a plea when he is booked on Wednesday, but added that when he does, he will plead not guilty.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a deadline of noon on Friday for the people indicted in the case to turn themselves in. Her team has been negotiating bond amounts and conditions with lawyers for the defendants before they surrender at the jail, The Associated Press reports. The former mayor’s bond has not yet been set.

Trump said he plans to turn himself in to authorities on Thursday. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Giuliani was one of 19 people named in a nearly 100-page indictment detailing dozens of acts Trump and his allies committed to undo his defeat in the state. Such allegations include beseeching the secretary of state to find enough votes for him to win; harassing a state election worker; and attempting to persuade lawmakers to ignore the will of voters.

“We look at the facts, we look at the law, and we bring charges,” the district attorney said.

Giuliani, specifically, was charged with making false statements for allegedly lying to lawmakers by claiming that more than 96,000 mail-in ballots were counted in Georgia despite there being no record of them having been returned to a county elections office, and that a voting machine in Michigan wrongly recorded 6,000 votes for Biden that were actually cast for Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said the defendants would be allowed to voluntarily surrender by noon Aug. 25. She also said she plans to ask for a trial date within six months and that she intends to try the defendants as a group.

"The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Willis said at a news conference.

The indictment bookends a remarkable crush of criminal cases — four in five months, each in a different city — that would be daunting for anyone, never mind someone like Trump who is simultaneously balancing the roles of criminal defendant and presidential candidate.

David Shafer, who's a former Georgia Republican Party chair and served as one of 16 fake electors for Trump, and Cathy Latham, who's accused in the Coffee County breach and was also a fake elector, turned themselves in early Wednesday morning. Also surrendering Wednesday were lawyers Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro, who prosecutors said helped organize the fake electors meeting at the state Capitol in December 2020.

Attorney John Eastman, who pushed a plan to keep Trump in power, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in Coffee County, turned themselves in Tuesday.