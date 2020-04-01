J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling Starts Harry Potter at Home for Housebound Families

The author has launched an online initiative, www.harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities

J.K. Rowling is hoping a dash of Harry Potter will help families confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The author has launched an online initiative, www.harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities. For the month of April, Rowling also has partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the library e-book supplier OverDrive for free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.” (The U.S. edition is called “Harry Potter's and the Sorcerer's Stone”).

Rowling's British and American print publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, will contribute materials to the Potter web site and to their own web sites.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: 1,000 NYPD Officers Test Positive; Capt. of Virus-Stricken Warship Pleads for Help

USS Theodore Roosevelt 14 hours ago

‘Sailors Do Not Need to Die’: Warship Captain Pleads for Help Amid Onboard Outbreak

“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic," Rowling said in a statement Wednesday. “I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

J.K. RowlingcoronavirusHarry potter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us