Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover.

Chopra was one of the more important regulators from the previous Democratic administration who was still on the job since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Republican had picked Chopra as a Democrat member of the Federal Trade Commission during his first term.

Chopra was notified of his firing in an email from the White House, according to a person familiar with the notice who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's been an honor serving as your @CFPB Director.



Every day, Americans from across the country shared their ideas and experiences with us. You helped us hold powerful companies & their executives accountable for breaking the law, and you made our work better.



Thank you. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JD7lIcwmHa — Rohit Chopra (@chopracfpb) February 1, 2025

Chopra is an ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of Trump's favorite targets, and the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement that the agency under Chopra held “Wall Street accountable for cheating hard-working families” and prevented “the de-banking of Americans across the country, including consumers locked out of the financial system due to overdraft fees, religious organizations, and conservatives.”

Chopra was to serve a five-year term, which meant he could have stayed on as the CFPB director. But he had publicly stated that he would break from the expected term length and leave his post if the new president asked.