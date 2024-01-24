Recalls

Robitussin cough syrups recalled nationwide over microbial contamination

Consumption of the affected products by immunocompromised individuals could lead to "severe or life-threatening adverse events," according to Haleon

By Eric Mullin

Robitussin bottle label.
Haleon via the FDA

Haleon has issued a voluntary recall of two Robitussin cough syrup products sold nationwide due to a microbial contamination that could be life-threatening for at-risk individuals.

Haleon announced the recall in a press release that was shared by the FDA on Wednesday. Included in the recall are eight total lot numbers of the "Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult" and the "Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult."

Consumption of the recalled products by immunocompromised individuals could lead to "severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection," Haleon said. The recalled products aren't likely to cause life-threatening infections in non-immunocompromised individuals, although an infection that "may necessitate medical intervention" can't be ruled out, according to the company.

Haleon said it hasn't received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Recalls 15 hours ago

Ford recalls nearly 2 million Explorers to secure trim pieces that can fly off in traffic

Recall Alert Jan 18

Platform beds sold at Wayfair, Overstock, Walmart recalled because they can collapse

Below are the lot numbers included in the recall:

  • ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX DAY ADULT 4OZ: Lot number T10810
  • ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX DAY ADULT 8OZ: Lot numbers T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733, T10808
  • ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX NT ADULT 8OZ: Lot numbers T08740, T08742

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the recalled products. Haleon has also told consumers to contact their physician or healthcare provider should they experience any issues that may be related to taking any of the recalled products.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us