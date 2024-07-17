2024 RNC Milwaukee
Live Updates

Live updates: Republicans shift focus to national security as RNC enters Day 3

Trump's running mate JD Vance is set to accept the GOP vice presidential nomination this evening and addresses the convention

By NBC staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Republican National Convention enters its third day Wednesday with Republicans shifting to issues of national security and foreign policy.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The convention in Milwaukee is underway in the shadows of an assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in which a rallygoer was killed and two critically injured. The former president was also injured in the attack.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

2024 RNC Milwaukee
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video NBC: TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us