Someday, a Pill Could Mimic the Effects of Exercise, Researchers Say

Scientists in Boston believe a new study shows potential for the eventual development of drugs that would enhance or mimic the benefits of aerobic exercise.

Researchers with MIT and Harvard Medical School shared the of a study in mice that helped them identify the impacts of exercise and high-fat diets on cells.

Years from now, those researchers say the data could lead to a pill that would help not only with weight loss, but with the overall effect from exercise — a better wellbeing.

"People with disabilities want to work out, and they tell me that, but it's hard, and I think it would be cool if they could get the results without the work," said Samantha Katzman in an interview at a gym in Boston. "Obviously, anyone would want that."

The results from the study may eventually help the roughly 42% of Americans who struggle with obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to researchers, the potential drug would be intended for individuals who need assistance with diet and exercise, rather than as a replacement for everyone.