Lakers Great Kobe Bryant Among Five Killed in Calabasas Helicopter Crash

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant was among five people killed when a helicopter crashed Sunday and then caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area outside Los Angeles.

A Calabasas city official confirmed to NBC that Bryant was among those killed in the 10 a.m. crash northwest of Los Angeles.

Authorities are expected to speak at a news conference soon.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub said. "The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating."

The crash, near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, was called in at 9:47 a.m., according to City News Service. Authorities said the helicopter was on fire and sparked a quarter acre brush fire. Flames were put out by 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed there were no survivors of the crash. In tweet, deputies confirmed that five people died in the crash.

The helicopter that crashed was a Sikorksy S-76B, according to authorities. Details about the identities of the other victims were not immediately available.

Bryant's Mamba Training Facility is located about 18 miles west of the crash site. It was not immediately clear whether he was traveling to the Newbury Park location.

Tearful fans gathered at the crash site as news spread of Bryant's death.

"I’m really concerned about his family since I heard his daughters might be on board," one fan said. "Being here is a little harder than I thought. Seeing the smoke makes it real."

Bryant married wife Vanessa in 2001. The couple have four children.

The two met when Bryant was was 21 years old and she was 17, and they were married six months later. Their relationship has been rocky at times — Vanessa announced she was filing for divorce in 2011, and they reconciled in 2014. The couple has four children, including an infant born in June 2019.

Bryant, 41, retired in 2016 from the NBA after 20 seasons with the Lakers. He finished his legendary career third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Bryant was born in Philadelphia. He was drafted out of high school by the Charlotte Hornets as the 13th overall pick in 1996. He was then traded to the Lakers and was voted an All-Star game starter at 19 in 1998.

He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2008, making the all-star team 18 times and winning five NBA Championships.

Bryant was widely considered one of the greatest NBA players ever, and his list of accolades is long: He was the youngest player to reach 30,000 points (34 years, 104 days), the Lakers all-time leading scorer, a four-time All Star Game MVP, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

For his career, he averaged 25 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals.

In 2003, Bryant was arrested in Colorado in connection with a sexual assault case, and a hotel worker accused him of rape. Bryant admitted to a consensual affair, but denied assaulting the woman. The case was dropped when the accuser refused to testify against Bryant.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

