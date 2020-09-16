Media Companies Complain to Sheriff's Dept. About Arrest of Reporter

A coalition of 64 media organizations called on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Wednesday to withdraw a citation against KPCC and LAist reporter Josie Huang, who was pinned to the ground and handcuffed while covering an arrest of a man outside a hospital following the shooting of two deputies in Compton.

The letter from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press echoes other media groups that have disputed the sheriff's version of the arrest, and calls on the department "to take immediate steps to prevent another incident like the arrest of (Huang).''

A spokesman for the sheriff's department told City News Service the case is still under investigation and the department had no further comment.

Huang was arrested Saturday night as she was covering a confrontation involving a handful of people at the emergency room entrance of St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where the wounded deputies were brought for treatment.

Video from the scene showed deputies pinning Huang to the ground and arresting her.

Thank you https://t.co/5ajOiRV1m6 for what is the clearest footage of my arrest by @LASDHQ.



It’s how I remember it — like being tossed around in the ocean and then slammed into rock pic.twitter.com/G3rfCR1NiI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 14, 2020

The sheriff's department claimed she didn't have proper media credentials, failed to properly identify herself as a reporter and was "interfering with a lawful arrest''of one of the protesters. Sheriff Alex Villanueva later doubled down on that contention, saying Huang got "right up on the shoulder'' of a deputy trying to make an arrest, and saying her actions were more "activism'' than journalism.

Video from Huang's cell phone has since surfaced, showing her repeatedly identifying herself as a reporter, shouting "KPCC,'' and saying, "You're hurting me'' and crying out in apparent pain.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the investigation was continuing in Saturday's ambush shooting of two deputies as they sat in a patrol SUV at a Compton rail station. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Inspector General Max Huntsman -- who has clashed with Villanueva over previous investigations involving the LASD -- has opened an investigation into Huang's arrest, and is scheduled to appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission on Thursday morning to discuss his probe into Huang's arrest.

Huang, who was released after about five hours in custody, was cited and could face charges under California Penal Code Section 148 for obstructing a law enforcement officer from performing his or her lawful duties.

The coalition's letter accuses deputies of violating her constitutional rights.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he's not going to tolerate deputy gangs. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

"The right to record police activity in public is clearly established, and an officer who violates that First Amendment freedom -- especially through the use of force -- enjoys no legal immunity,'' the group contends in the letter. "Based on multiple recordings of the incident, it appears that the Department's arrest of Ms. Huang violated these clearly established First Amendment rights.''

The Los Angeles Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists wrote a letter to Huntsman on Wednesday asking that his office make public all information it gathers in the investigation.

"The department's treatment of Huang threatens to have a chilling effect on journalists across the county. We cannot overstate the importance of a thorough investigation by your office,'' chapter president David Zahniser wrote.

A challenge off the court as LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva calls out LeBron James wanting him to double the reward to help find the gunman who shot two of his deputies. Angie Crouch reports Sept. 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, Villanueva apologized Wednesday for a separate incident involving one of his deputies, who shined his flashlight at a television camera operated by a Fox11 crew that was documenting the arrest of a suspect at a fire.

"Unbelievable. Look at this LA County Sheriff's Deputy shining his flashlight directly into our @foxla camera, trying to prevent us from recording an arrest made at fire,'' reporter Gigi Graciette tweeted. "Said we weren't allowed to videotape. What? We are standing on sidewalk where law clearly allows us to be.''

Villanueva responded soon after with his own tweet.

"I have personally spoken to @GigiGraciette and apologized on behalf of @LASDHQ for the wrongful actions of one of our personnel while she and @FoxLA were reporting on an arrest,'' the sheriff said.