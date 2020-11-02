Austria

Austrian Police Say Several Injured After Gunfire in Vienna

Police patrol at the Rotenturmstrasse near a synague in central Vienna on Nov. 2, 2020, following a shooting. Multiple gunshots were fired in central Vienna on Monday evening, police said, while media reported that there had been an attack close to a synagogue. One attacker was "dead" and another "on the run", Austria's interior ministry said according to news agency APA.
Ales Halada/AFP via Getty Images

Austrian police said Monday that several people were injured and officers were out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna.

Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Austrian news agency APA quoted the country's Interior Ministry as saying that one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 15 hours ago

Trump Talks Legal Action, Biden on Offense as Campaign Ends

White House 8 hours ago

White House Building ‘Non-Scalable' Fence, Increasing Security Ahead of Election

Police said the operation in the center of the city was ongoing and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport.

“There are several injured persons,” police tweeted. “We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city.”

Police added that the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AustriaVienna
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us