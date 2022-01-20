Rep. Jamaal Bowman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside US Capitol

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) was among a group of demonstrators arrested at a voting rights protest outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday.

Just before noon, protesters blocked a metal barrier car entrance to the Capitol.

After three warnings, there were 27 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding and one for violating a traffic regulation, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Just before 12:00 pm, demonstrators started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the U.S. Capitol.



We have already issued them three warnings.



The demonstrators refused to move out of the driveway, so we are making arrests. pic.twitter.com/GqlmyGQ1KD — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) January 20, 2022

“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Bowman’s Director of Communications Marcus Frias said in a news release.

Bowman was with faith leaders and youths who have been hunger striking, his office said in the release.

It’s unclear which charge Bowman faces.

The White House's bid to push voting rights legislation through a divided Senate collapsed Wednesday as two key Democrats broke with their party to squash the bill's chances.