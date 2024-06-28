Recalls

REI recalls over 75,000 children's bikes with training wheels due to fall and injury hazards

If the training wheels are being used, consumers should contact their local REI to schedule a free repair that includes the training wheel attachments.

By Janete Weinstein

REI - Recalls children's bikes
Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

REI is recalling Co-op Cycles REV 12, 16, or 20-inch kid’s bicycles with training wheels - all model years 2022-2024.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the training wheel assembly knob can loosen and detach from the bicycle, increasing the risk of falls and injuries.

REI confirmed the recall affects 75,860 units and urges consumers to contact their local retailer if the training wheels are being used to schedule a free repair that includes the training wheel attachments.

In addition, if visiting the store is not possible, consumers can contact REI for the shipment of a free repair kit.

If the bike is being used without training wheels, it can continue to be ridden.

REI has received four reports of the training wheels falling off.

Reported injuries included scrapes, bruising, and one report of broken arms.

REI can be reached at 800-426-4840 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PDT Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT on Saturday or Sunday.

