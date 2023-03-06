Boston Red Sox

Red Sox 3B Justin Turner Taken to Hospital After Pitch Hits Him in Head

By Nick Goss

A scary scene unfolded at JetBlue Park on Monday afternoon when Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was hit in the head by a pitch from Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning.

The pitch appeared to hit Turner in the face, and he immediately fell to the ground as training staff rushed out to check on him.

Turner was able to get up and leave the field. He was then taken to a hospital, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox signed Turner in free agency to a one-year contract with a 2024 player option in January. The 38-year-old veteran spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was part of their 2020 World Series-winning team. 

Boston concludes its spring training schedule March 28 before hosting the Baltimore Orioles on March 30 for Opening Day at Fenway Park.

