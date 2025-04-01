Republicans and Democrats name babies differently. Is your baby name red or blue?

Is your baby name red or blue?

Yes, even baby names are political now, apparently. A new study by baby naming site Nameberry pulled the top 500 baby names in the U.S. and analyzed which of those names were chosen predominantly in states that voted Republican (red) or Democrat (blue) in the 2024 presidential election. Some of the results truly defied expectations.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The baby name trends aren't just about conservative v. liberal.

According to Nameberry, the reddest baby names "set forth an American ideal deeply rooted in the land and family heritage" while also rebelling "against naming conventions around gender, spelling, and the very definition of a first name."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nameberry says the bluest baby names "celebrate America as a melting pot while also honoring tradition" using a "diverse range of international, historical, and religious sources."

Nameberry creator Pamela Redmond said, “Our findings show an America deeply divided on baby names.”

Key political baby name insights

Nameberry discovered a few fascinating trends:

The top blue names are 84% derived from non-English sources, while 90% of the reddest names have English origins.

All of the top red boy names (and almost half of the reddest girl names) are last names used as first names.

Over 70 percent of bluest names have religious origins, but none of the reddest names do.

All of the bluest names have a traditional spelling while more than 25 percent of reddest names have unconventional spellings.

The bluest names for baby boys

The bluest names for baby boys (Nameberry)

These are the names chosen predominently in states that voted Democrat in the presidential election.

Moshe Santino Muhammad Yusuf Kieran Ari Aidan Ibrahim Ali Nico Colin Francis Angelo Remy Desmond Felix Frank Zayn Gianni Hugo Sean Rhys Rory Kian Connor

The bluest names for baby girls

The bluest names for baby girls (Nameberry)

Fiona Liana Mira Maryam Kira Miriam Nina Aisha Paige Kayla Brooke Rachel Celine Adelina Francesca Maia Maya Viviana Esme Fatima Kaia Colette Anya Maeve Sienna

The reddest names for baby boys

The reddest names for baby boys (Nameberry)

Kohen Baylor Stetson Kyson Tripp Sutton Briggs Cohen Gunner Baker Jensen Lawson Hayes Colter Waylon Shepherd Banks Karson Kayson Beckham Knox Daxton Tucker Kashton Dallas

The reddest names for baby girls

The reddest names for baby girls (Nameberry)

Hattie Oaklynn Oakleigh Gracielynn Wrenley Blakely Collins Oaklee Saylor Oakley Palmer Haisley Armani Sutton Marlee Charlee Brynlee Remington Hallie Evelynn Paisley Navy Emory Macie Allie

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: