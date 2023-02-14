Ready, Set, Paint! How to Choose Paint Colors for Your Home Interior

The paint color of a room can set the mood. Choosing a paint color, however, can feel daunting. It doesn't have to be.

From prep to the first stroke of primer, the "George to the Rescue" team and other experts share their tips to help you easily choose paint colors for your home interior.

Tip #1: Pick Your Colors Using Paint Chips

Paint chips or samples are free at most home improvement and paint stores. They come in thousands of colors.

Tip #2: Pick a Focal Point

A piece of art, a piece of furniture or even a rug can serve as a focal point that the rest of the room is designed around. Coordinate everything else in the room with that item, including the paint.

George to the Rescue A framed jersey can serve as a statement piece that can set the tone for the rest of the room.

In season 12, episode 7 of "George to the Rescue," George Oliphant transformed teen soccer fan Alex Leroy's bedroom by using a red Manchester United Jersey hung over the bed as a focal point.

To help you select a color, you can bring swatches, pillows or other accessories into the store.

Tip #3: Test the Colors in Your Home

Natural light can make paint colors appear brighter, while low light may make them seem darker. You can test multiple colors in the room you plan to paint by painting small patches on the wall, and in multiple spots. You may want to do this in various types of weather – both sunny and cloudy – since the look of the color will change in different types of natural light.

Oliphant turned a drab attic eave into an inviting reading nook for Alex Leroy's sister Zoe with lavender paint and cozy lighting.

Purple walls with star decals make Zoe's room in the Leroy household "so much brighter," Zoe's mother Iva said.

Tip #4: Create a Palette

Once you have a main color, it's time to create a complete palette. A foolproof way to do this is to pick one color and use it in many hues.

The ceiling and/or trim don't have to necessarily match the color of the walls. An accent color can even be a nice design touch for the ceiling.

To give a smaller room the illusion of a bigger space, paint the walls and ceiling with neutral tones.

Oliphant turned to the experts at Butter and Velvet in New Jersey to dream up this accent wall in the home of the Triano family where he pulled off a double bedroom makeover.

Lighter colors in Peyton Triano's room make the space look bigger, while the accent wall adds a pop of color.

Tip #5: Prep for Paint

Any good painter will tell you, it has very little to do with the paint and everything to do with the prep.

To patch pesky holes or imperfections in the wall, use 3M's high strength hole repair. When applied, it goes on blue. It turns white when it is dry, letting you know the surface is ready to be sanded.

"George to the Rescue" host George Oliphant's favorite sander is the 3M pro-grade precision sponge.

"It fits right in the palm of your hand. It's flexible, and it's got this diamond channeling that allows the dust to go straight down and not all over the place," he said.

Scotch Blue sharp lines painter's tape removes easily without leaving any sticky residue behind.

Next, apply some delicate surface tape. Delicate surface is the gentle adhesive for the freshly painted walls. It'll give you those sharp paint lines, but remove cleanly.

Tip #6: Ready, Set, Paint!

Measure the space you intend to paint and bring the measurements with you when you purchase your paint and supplies.

Some of the tips mentioned above were sourced from The Home Depot.

