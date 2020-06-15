Rayshard Brooks’ Widow Says She Can’t Watch Video of His Killing

The widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by police outside of an Atlanta Wendy's Friday, said she cannot watch the videos of her husband being killed, NBC News reports.

"I’m already in enough pain right now so to see anything of my husband being shot down ... I couldn’t see that. I can’t stomach that right now," Tomika Miller said in an interview that aired on the TODAY show Monday.

She added that she's dreading her husband's funeral because it means explaining death to their four young children, particularly to her daughter who turned eight on the day her father died.

Authorities in Georgia ruled Sunday that the shooting of Brooks, 27, was a homicide. He died after he was shot twice in the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

