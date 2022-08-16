girl scout cookies

Raspberry Rally Joining Pantheon of Girl Scout Cookies in 2023 as Online Exclusive

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January through April but the timing may vary per local troops

By Andrew V. Pestano

Composite image: Girl Scouts of the USA logo, left. Raspberry Rally cookie, right.
AP Photo/Girl Scouts of the USA

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season will feature a new contender: the Raspberry Rally cookie, which is being marketed as the "sister" of the arguable queen of cookies — Thin Mints.

Raspberry Rally will join cookie titans such as Do-si-dos, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Trefoils Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and Lemonades/Lemon-Ups. However, Raspberry Rally enters the lineup as an online exclusive.

"The thin, crispy cookie is a 'sister' cookie to the beloved Thin Mints™, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating," the Girl Scouts said in a statement. "Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season."

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January through April but the timing may vary per local troops. Sales of the cookies benefit directly benefit the Girl Scouts' local council and troops, the organization said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Raspberry Rally has tough competition if it wants to reach the pinnacle of the cookie kingdom as it becomes the 13th cookie on the roster. Here are the top-selling Girl Scout Cookies, according to the organization:

  1. Thin Mints
  2. Caramel deLites/Samoas
  3. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs
  4. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich
  5. Lemonades/Lemon-Ups

This article tagged under:

girl scout cookies
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us