Rare Wolverine Capture in Utah Is ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime' Find for Researchers

The elusive carnivore has only been seen eight times in the state since 1979, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Researchers in Utah made a "once-in-a-lifetime" find last week, trapping a live wolverine after the reclusive carnivore was suspected in 18 sheep deaths in the area.

The wolverine was first spotted by U.S. Department of Agriculture workers who were flying over Rich County on Thursday. The USDA wildlife services personnel were doing livestock protection surveillance when they saw the fearsome mammal eating a dead sheep.

Traps with sheep meat were immediately put out in collaboration with biologists, wildlife services personnel and local sheepherders.

The elusive animal was found in a trap mid-morning Friday, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Biologists sedated the wolverine, a male about 3 or 4 years old, and performed a general exam.

