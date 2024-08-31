Music & Musicians

Rapper Fatman Scoop dead at 53 after collapse on stage at Connecticut concert

The rapper had guest appearances on Missy Elliott's "Lose Control" and "It's Like That" by Mariah Carey

By Brian Price

Fatman Scoop hosts Fridayz Live '23 at Rod Laver Arena on November 10, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage)
Getty

Rapper Fatman Scoop has died following a medical emergency on stage in Connecticut Friday night, his tour manager confirmed Saturday.

Born Isaac Freeman III, the 53-year-old rapper was closing out Hamden's summer concert series when he collapsed on stage.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The New York City native is best known for a long career as a radio personality and hip-hop hype man. One of his greatest hits was the 1999 jam “Be Faithful.” He also had guest performances on Missy Elliott's "Lose Control" and "It's Like That" by Mariah Carey.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said Fatman Scoop was transported by ambulance to the hospital after his collapse in the middle of his performance.

"Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," she wrote.

The rapper's tour manager, Birch Michael, confirmed Freeman's death Saturday morning.

U.S. & World

West Virginia 14 mins ago

West Virginia has one of the country's worst voter turnout records. Will this election be different?

car crash 32 mins ago

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37

"I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today," he wrote on Instagram.

Fatman Scoop had just released the music video for his song "Let It Go" with Dyce Payso on Friday morning.

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us