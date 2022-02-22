Rams' Van Jefferson and Wife Reveal the Fitting Name for Their Super Bowl Baby

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and his wife have revealed the fitting name they chose for their Super Bowl Sunday baby.

Champ.

The couple welcomed their newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We decided on Champ Jefferson," Jefferson told PEOPLE. "It's very fitting. That's very fitting for the type of situation we just had.

"Even coming to the game leaving at half time, so she has that warrior spirit, so we just thought it was fitting for him to have that same thing."

Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game.

After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join her, later posting a photo of himself holding his son.

Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in the Rams' victory over the Bengals to complete his second NFL season.

The Florida receiver started all 21 games for Los Angeles, and he was the Rams' second-leading receiver by yardage during the regular season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the playoffs.