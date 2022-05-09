United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth Won't Attend Parliament Opening Due to Mobility Issues

Prince Charles will read her speech, which sets out the government’s agenda for the coming parliamentary session

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.

The palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly’’ decided not to attend.

Prince Charles will read her speech, which sets out the government’s agenda for the coming parliamentary session. Prince William will also attend.

Elizabeth has attended only a handful of public events in recent months, though she continues to hold virtual audiences regularly.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life in Pictures

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

United KingdomBritish Royal FamilyQueen Elizabeth II
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us