Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Earthquake Damage Seen From Above

Photos taken by helicopter pilot Carlos Benitez shows the extent of the damage left by a series of strong earthquakes in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico.

The Inmaculada Concepcion church is partially collapsed following a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. The church was built in 1841.
Carlos Benitez

The Inmaculada Concepcion church is partially collapsed following a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. The church was built in 1841. (Carlos Benitez)

Rubble from a partially collapsed building fill a lot after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. (Carlos Benitez)

Rubble fill a lot after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. (Carlos Benitez)

