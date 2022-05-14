At Least 7 Dead in Buffalo, New York Supermarket Mass Shooting: Police

At least seven people are dead after a gunman entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and opened fire Saturday afternoon, three senior law enforcement sources said.

The shooter entered the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. and shot at least eight people, according to police sources. Seven of the people died and one person was said to be in critical condition.

The suspected gunman was arrested by police at the scene, the sources said, after officials initially reported that he died.

Sources said the shooter entered the grocery store wearing military-style gear or some type of body armor. Two rifles were also recovered, they added.

Investigators are looking into whether the suspect was motivated by white supremacist ideology, and if he may have posted a manifesto online.

People in the immediate vicinity have been asked to avoid the store while police investigate.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was "closely monitoring" the shooting and had offered assistance to local officials.

This story is developing.