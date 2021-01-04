Proud Boys Leader Arrested, Sued for Allegedly Destroying Churches' BLM Signs

The Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys and their leader, Enrique Tarrio, in D.C. Superior Court Monday, saying the group trespassed on its property and destroyed its Black Lives Matter banner.

Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, was arrested and charged Monday with destroying the property of another church, Asbury United Methodist Church, D.C. police confirmed.

"At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines. He was additionally charged with possession of high capacity feeding device," D.C. police said.

On Dec. 12, pro-Trump protests shook downtown D.C. as demonstrators and counterprotesters clashed, leaving at least four people stabbed and another 33 arrested. Four churches were vandalized, and two of them, Metropolitan AME Church and Asbury United Methodist Church, had Black Lives Matter banners destroyed.

Tarrio took responsibility days later for burning a church's banner, but denied that it was racially motivated.

The incidents were being investigated as hate crimes, D.C. police said.

Lawyers for Metropolitan AME Church said in a press release that it “suffered from the defendants’ coordinated acts of violence when Proud Boys members climbed over a fence surrounding the church, came on to church property, tore down and destroyed a large Black Lives Matter sign the church was proudly displaying in what constituted clear acts of trespass, theft, and destruction of property.”

Metropolitan AME Church is seeking compensatory damages and "declaratory relief stating that the Defendants have committed crimes that were motivated by bias under the D.C. Bias-Related Crime Act," according to the release.