Protester With ‘No War' Sign Walks Onto Russian State TV Set

A protester interrupted Russia’s main evening news broadcast Monday, holding a sign saying “No War” and telling viewers not to believe the station’s “propaganda.”

The brief protest occurred on the state-owned, widely watched Russia One channel. The independent OVD-Info human rights group said the woman had been detained and taken into custody.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin made it a crime punishable by a 15-year prison term for people to spread “fake news” and describe the Ukraine invasion as a “war.”

Several foreign news outlets removed their staff or stopped broadcasting. Local independent news organizations have shuttered or submitted to censorship.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.