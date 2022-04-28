Pros Eyed in 90-Second ATM Heist; Loose Cash Scattered in Parking Lot

Police in New Jersey are looking for whoever stole an ATM from a Chase Bank and drove off with it, leaving drag marks -- and loose cash -- in the parking lot on their way out, authorities say.

The standalone ATM was yanked from the bank on Route 1 in South Brunswick around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. Police declined to say how much cash was taken, describing it as tens of thousands of dollars.

Thousands more dollars were left scattered in the parking lot at the bank, and cops spent some time picking up the cash to return it to the bank, officials said.

Police believe the thieves used a stolen car with chains to pull the ATM from its platform, all in 90 seconds. The stolen car was left at the scene and the suspects took off in a van. All that, combined with the fact they had on hoods and gloves, leads them to believe it was a professional heist, police officials close to the investigation said.

No arrests had been made as of mid-afternoon Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.