Proposed Bill Would Make National Anthem Mandatory Before Florida Pro Games

It’s customary to hear the national anthem before every pro sporting event in the state of Florida. Now, one state senator wants to make it mandatory under state law.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Republican from Sarasota, proposed the bill that would require all professional teams and events to play "The Star-Spangled Banner." The bill passed the Senate Commerce and Tourism committee this week.

“It’s only right that they continue to play the national anthem and support the freedom that we love here in Florida,” Gruters said.

Those opposed to the bill ask if it’s even needed, saying the anthem already is played before each event.

“Who doesn’t play the national anthem now,” said Sen. Victor Torres, a Democrat from Kissimmee.

If the bill passes both the Florida House and Senate and is signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would go into effect July 1.