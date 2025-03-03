Prolific blood donor who saved 2.4 million babies dies at 88

An Australian man credited with saving more than 2 million babies through decades of regular blood and plasma donations has died at age 88.

James Harrison, whose blood contained a rare antibody, died in his sleep on Feb. 17 at a nursing home in the Australian state of New South Wales, according to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service, also known as Lifeblood.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The antibody in Harrison’s blood was used to make the medication anti-D, which is given to pregnant women whose blood might attack their unborn babies. Without it, babies may develop hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN), a blood disorder that can be fatal.

Despite an aversion to needles, Harrison began donating in 1954 at age 18, keeping a promise he made at 14 when he received life-saving blood transfusions as part of a major surgery. A decade later, it was found that his blood contained an antibody essential for producing anti-D injections.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Known as the “man with the golden arm,” Harrison donated his blood and plasma 1,173 times, never missing an appointment for more than 60 years until he retired in 2018 at the age of 81.

“I hope it’s a record that somebody breaks, because it will mean they are dedicated to the cause,” Harrison said at the time.

In total, over 3 million doses of anti-D with Harrison’s blood have been given to 2 million mothers in Australia since 1967. In 1999, he received the Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition of his support for Lifeblood and the anti-D program.

His daughter, Tracey Mellowship, who also received anti-D, said Harrison was a “humanitarian at heart,” adding that her family “may not have existed without his precious donations.”

“He was also very proud to have saved so many lives, without any cost or pain. It made him happy to hear about the many families like ours, who existed because of his kindness,” Mellowship said.

“He always said it does not hurt, and the life you save could be your own,” she continued.

Australia has some 200 anti-D donors helping around 45,000 mothers and their babies annually, Lifeblood says.

Though HDFN can currently be prevented only through blood donation, researchers are using blood from Harrison and other donors to produce a lab-grown version of the anti-D antibody in the hope that it can help prevent the disease in pregnant women in Australia and around the world.

Lifeblood Chief Executive Officer Stephen Cornelissen said Harrison had left behind an “incredible” legacy.

“On behalf of Lifeblood, and the entire Australian community, we thank James for the incredible life-saving contribution he made and the millions of lives he saved,” he said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: