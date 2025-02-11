Private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing at least 1 person, authorities say

At least one person was killed and others were injured when private jets collided Monday afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said.

A midsize business jet collided with another midsize business jet that was parked on private property, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the private jet that collided with the parked plane had veered off the runway.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Of those injured, two were taken to trauma centers and one was in stable condition at a hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this,” Folio said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The runway has been closed and will remain closed “for the foreseeable future,” Kuester said.

The airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Open golf tournament, which attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.

The Scottsdale collision comes after three major U.S. aviation disasters in the past two weeks. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground. And last week a small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska on its way to the hub community of Nome, killing all 10 people on board.