The Princess of Wales was released from a private London hospital and has returned to her home to continue recuperating from abdominal surgery. King Charles III also left a hospital Monday following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The princess, formerly Kate Middleton, is “making good progress” in her recovery, her office at Kensington Palace said Monday. The wife of Prince William underwent planned surgery on Jan. 16.

The palace did not provide further details but said her condition wasn’t cancerous. The 42-year-old princess, formerly Kate Middleton, has cancelled her public engagements until after Easter.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,'' the palace said.

Charles was admitted to the same hospital on Friday for an unspecified procedure to treat his prostate condition, which royal officials described as benign. He is expected to be released soon.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He cancelled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure. which had concluded by Friday afternoon.

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

