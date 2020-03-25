Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, Clarence House told Sky News Wednesday morning.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne has mild symptoms and is working from home, Clarence House said in a statement.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement read. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the coronavirus. The couple is self-isolating at their home in Scotland, the statement said.

It is not clear how Charles contracted the virus, but Clarence House says he had a "high number of engagements" in recent weeks.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.